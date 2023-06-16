IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255.20 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.28). Approximately 842,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 400,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.20 ($3.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.13) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.08).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £868.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,183.33, a PEG ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.42.

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

IntegraFin Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.