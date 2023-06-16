Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Integrated BioPharma Trading Down 12.7 %

Integrated BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Integrated BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers.

