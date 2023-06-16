Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 60.0% in May

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Integrated BioPharma Trading Down 12.7 %
Integrated BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Integrated BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
