International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.22

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 186799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

ICAGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. Analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

