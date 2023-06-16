Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 731,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 691,027 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 198,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,596. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.