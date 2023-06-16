Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,757,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 731,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 691,027 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 198,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,596. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0617 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.