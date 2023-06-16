Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 50.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMW remained flat at $25.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

