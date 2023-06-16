Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 592,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 180,893 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

