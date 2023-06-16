Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBWY opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
