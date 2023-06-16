Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 350,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 201,802 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,049,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:OIA remained flat at $6.13 during trading hours on Friday. 28,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

