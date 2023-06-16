Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 64,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $29.52.

