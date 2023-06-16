Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stake Lessened by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,997,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 118,639 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,116,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $50.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

