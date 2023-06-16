Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 6,405 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 206% compared to the typical volume of 2,095 call options.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vertiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vertiv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 1,769,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,541. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

