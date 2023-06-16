Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 5.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.20. 4,075,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,609,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 186,709 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

