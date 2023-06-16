IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Up 3.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 71,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 84,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $573.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 86.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $6,329,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.