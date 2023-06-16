iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,670,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

