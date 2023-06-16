iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $56.85. 14,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

