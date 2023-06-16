iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Cut by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

