iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 55.9% in May

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.58. 585,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,446. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after buying an additional 3,668,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

