iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 55.9% in May

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 15th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.58. 585,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,446. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.