iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Cut by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.4% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. 186,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,267. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

