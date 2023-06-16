iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $46,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,495 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

