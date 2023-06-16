iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 32.1% in May

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

