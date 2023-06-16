iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lifted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. 117,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,135. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

