iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.