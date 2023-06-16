iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,399,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

