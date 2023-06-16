iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,887,334 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

