IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 244,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of IZEA traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,872. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.35. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

