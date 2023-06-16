Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGGCR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth $111,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547,241 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $80,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JGGCR remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.