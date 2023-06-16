James Blackie Sells 10,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 375,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $68,207.13.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 428,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,644. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.07.

ON24 Announces Dividend

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%.

Institutional Trading of ON24

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ON24 by 641.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

