Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,388,400 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 1,566,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,884.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $7.30 during midday trading on Friday. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

