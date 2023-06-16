JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in May

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JCRRF stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

