JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 53.9% in May

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
JCRRF stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.38.
About JCR Pharmaceuticals
