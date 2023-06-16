Jefferies Financial Group Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $60.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.