Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.39

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.39 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 173.50 ($2.17). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.31), with a volume of 48,294 shares.

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.25. The firm has a market cap of £59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2,055.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 19.37 and a quick ratio of 18.80.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

