Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,953% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Jiangsu Expressway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.