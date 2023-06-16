John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.71. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 14,807 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
