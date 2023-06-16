John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.71. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 14,807 shares traded.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 549,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 169,637 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

