John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

