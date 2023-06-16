John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
JHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.