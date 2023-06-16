John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Announces Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

