John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Announces Earnings Results

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 15.2 %
Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -817.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLYB)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.