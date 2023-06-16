Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.3448 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $58.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.40) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

