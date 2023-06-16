JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 6,700

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($81.33) to GBX 6,700 ($83.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($55.81) to GBX 5,100 ($63.81) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 450 ($5.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,300 ($78.83) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,841.67.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.00. 3,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.41. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

