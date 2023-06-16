Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jupiter Wellness Price Performance

JUPWW stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729. Jupiter Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

