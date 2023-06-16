Justin E. Mirro Sells 50,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.92. 416,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,566. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

