KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 41.6% in May

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KDDI Price Performance

Shares of KDDIY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.82. 68,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,612. KDDI has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

