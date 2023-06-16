Keel Point LLC Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.97. 581,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,888. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average of $233.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

