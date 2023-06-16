Keel Point LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. 125,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

