Keel Point LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.03. 461,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,275. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

