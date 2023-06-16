Keel Point LLC Invests $1.73 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,245,000 after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,317 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 167,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.