Keel Point LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Keel Point LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,174 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.70. 19,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,777. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

