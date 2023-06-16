Keel Point LLC Sells 27,384 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.07 during trading hours on Friday. 335,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

