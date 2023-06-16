Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Down 6.2%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 28,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 48,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ Get Rating ) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,440 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

