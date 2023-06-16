Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon Sells 24,762 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,551,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,855.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $228.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

