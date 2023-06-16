Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61). 88,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 69,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kinovo from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Kinovo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.75. The company has a market cap of £29.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Featured Articles

