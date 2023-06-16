Kozak & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

