Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 367 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

